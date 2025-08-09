Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.57 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 144.90 ($1.95). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.84), with a volume of 141,839 shares.

Robinson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of £22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.57.

Robinson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.