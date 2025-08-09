Riverpark Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

