Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RYTM opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $308,222.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $74,451.50. The trade was a 80.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alastair Garfield sold 1,319 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $85,484.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,596.06. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,417 shares of company stock worth $6,352,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

