Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

RVLV opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

