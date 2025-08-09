Reviewing Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Saia has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of XPO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Saia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of XPO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saia 0 10 9 1 2.55 XPO 1 0 19 0 2.90

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Saia and XPO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Saia presently has a consensus price target of $347.1579, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. XPO has a consensus price target of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Saia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Saia is more favorable than XPO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saia and XPO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saia $3.21 billion 2.36 $362.07 million $10.83 26.20 XPO $8.07 billion 1.75 $387.00 million $2.89 41.58

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than Saia. Saia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Saia and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saia 8.96% 12.42% 8.88% XPO 4.32% 26.48% 5.57%

Summary

XPO beats Saia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company operates 194 terminals. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

