Reviewing Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 3.73% 8.76% 3.57% Fairfax India N/A 2.23% 1.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Fairfax India”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.48 billion 1.53 $464.80 million $0.51 49.00 Fairfax India $100.05 million 25.53 -$41.17 million $0.47 40.21

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax India. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources and Fairfax India, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 5 3 0 1.85 Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus price target of $23.4167, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Franklin Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Fairfax India on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

