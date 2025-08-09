Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.62. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 49,882 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

