Research Analysts Set Expectations for OESX FY2029 Earnings

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2030 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OESX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OESX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,499 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

