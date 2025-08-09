Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AXSM Q2 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 623,717 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,185,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

