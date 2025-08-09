Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.77 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 380.60 ($5.12). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 378.50 ($5.09), with a volume of 7,009,689 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 ($5.72) to GBX 435 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 1st.
In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £12,520.17 ($16,839.50). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
