Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.77 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 380.60 ($5.12). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 378.50 ($5.09), with a volume of 7,009,689 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 ($5.72) to GBX 435 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.7%

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 358.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £12,520.17 ($16,839.50). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.