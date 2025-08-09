Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $563.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $761.00 target price (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

