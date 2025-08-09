Raymond James Financial Comments on Silvercorp Metals Q1 Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $984.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,498,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,416.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,573,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

