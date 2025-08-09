Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.4118.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $288.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day moving average is $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $156.69 and a 1 year high of $306.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

