Rafeh Masood Buys 2,068 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

