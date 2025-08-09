Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Head to Head Contrast

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Amedisys has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amedisys and Quest Diagnostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.35 billion 1.41 $43.23 million $2.57 39.28 Quest Diagnostics $9.87 billion 2.01 $871.00 million $8.35 21.21

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Amedisys. Quest Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amedisys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amedisys and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quest Diagnostics 0 8 8 2 2.67

Amedisys presently has a consensus price target of $100.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $186.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Amedisys.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 3.56% 12.91% 7.29% Quest Diagnostics 9.01% 15.24% 6.64%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Amedisys on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

