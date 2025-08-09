Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,889,140.80. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $12,494,337.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,598 shares of company stock worth $6,019,818. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

