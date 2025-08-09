Q4 EPS Estimate for Community Health Systems Cut by Analyst

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.
View Our Latest Research Report on CYH
Community Health Systems Price Performance
Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 54,202 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 149,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.