Q2 EPS Forecast for LeMaitre Vascular Lifted by Analyst

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.1%

LMAT stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,913.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $9,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,492,050.53. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $17,907,857 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

