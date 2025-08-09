Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,686 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 105,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of PBDC stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

