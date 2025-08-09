Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PEG opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after buying an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,973,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,323,000 after acquiring an additional 604,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,644,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

