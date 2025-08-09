Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $251,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,312,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 483,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PEG opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.