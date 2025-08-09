Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells $33,165.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $33,165.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,041.95. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,251.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.