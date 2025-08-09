Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 6th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Shell, Baidu, QuantumScape, and Vale are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of electric vehicles—ranging from automakers and battery producers to charging-infrastructure providers. They offer investors exposure to the global shift toward cleaner transportation and the growth potential driven by technological innovation, government incentives and rising consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.93. 46,982,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,965,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $191.48 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 41,194,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,837,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,429,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,084,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.79. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 2,799,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,692. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.34.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,319,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,419,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 14,176,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,130,387. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74.

