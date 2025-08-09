PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PRCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.05.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

