Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $47.17 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.