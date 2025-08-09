Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust accounts for 1.8% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

