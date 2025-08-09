Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

