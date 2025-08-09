Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

