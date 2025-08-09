Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $19,946.20 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director F L. Garrett III bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,946.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,628.58. This trade represents a 4.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.80. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is -444.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRST

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Primis Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 154.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.