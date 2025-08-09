Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Potlatch by 472.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 749,491 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Potlatch by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 408,355 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Potlatch by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatch by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the fourth quarter worth $7,227,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Potlatch Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Potlatch

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.