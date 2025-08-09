Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Sells $380,250.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,243.11. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rachel Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $268,750.00.

Porch Group Stock Down 4.6%

Porch Group stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.72. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,823,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 312,370 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,213,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 1,900,416 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Porch Group

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.