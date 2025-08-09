Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 87,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $305.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

