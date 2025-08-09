PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 124.11%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

