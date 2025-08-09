PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3,890.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after acquiring an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Best Buy by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 621,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 511,161 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,090,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,605,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 215,265 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

