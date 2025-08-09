PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,919,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.