Phillip Hearse Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) Stock

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6 – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Hearse acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($65,359.48).

Phillip Hearse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Phillip Hearse bought 19,999 shares of International Graphite stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,239.94 ($810.42).

On Friday, August 1st, Phillip Hearse purchased 10,000 shares of International Graphite stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$620.00 ($405.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,512.17 and a beta of -0.04.

About International Graphite

International Graphite Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily focuses on exploration of downstream graphite materials that can be converted into micronized and spheroidized graphite, and battery anode materials for the lithium-ion battery industry.

