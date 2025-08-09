Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

TSE:PET opened at C$35.97 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Pet Valu’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

