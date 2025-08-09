Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

