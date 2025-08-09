Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 141743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Orange from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th.

Get Orange alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Orange

Orange Stock Up 0.8%

Orange Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 407.0%.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.