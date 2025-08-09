OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.11. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 31,463 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OPHC

OptimumBank Stock Up 4.9%

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimumBank by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.