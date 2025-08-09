Oppenheimer Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Market Perform

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 347.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 82,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.