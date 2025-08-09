Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,060 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

IFF opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,819.32. This represents a 662.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,100 shares of company stock worth $3,631,607. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

