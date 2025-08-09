Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,644 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progyny were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Progyny by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Progyny by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.