Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 226.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $2,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after purchasing an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $170.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

