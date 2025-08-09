Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $927,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Ecolab stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.21 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

