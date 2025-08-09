Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 581,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 331,031 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $708,398.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,944.99. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,817 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $342,214.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,076,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

