Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 160.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lear by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,426.68. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,805.33. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lear

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.