Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $906,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 89,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Western Union Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WU opened at $8.04 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

