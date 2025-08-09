Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.11 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,079,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,669,000 after purchasing an additional 467,372 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 65,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE XOM opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

