Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

